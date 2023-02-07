Floyd F. Gloystein

March 7, 1932 – February 3, 2023

Floyd F. Gloystein, age 90 of York, peacefully left this world to join his Lord and those loved ones who had gone before him. He died Friday, February 3, 2023 at York. Floyd was born March 7, 1932 at Utica to Fred and Hannah (Naber) Gloystein, the youngest of four boys. He graduated from Utica High School in 1949 and was then called from the Naval Reserves to active duty serving with the Seabees from September 1953 to August 1955. When asked what he did in the Navy he replied, “Played baseball.”

On December 27, 1953 he married Virginia (Janzen) Cotner in York and had just recently celebrated 69 years of “husband training.” He was involved with his cattle his whole life and retired from Sunflower Beef Packing in York as head cattle buyer when the plant closed. He always kept busy, selling and collecting things. He also had a dry sense of humor, loved to tease and banter with all. He took great pride in being a champion ticket seller for Sunrise Sertoma Soup Supper or one of his favorite fundraisers.

Before moving to Willow Brook Assisted Living he could be found downtown having coffee with his many friends. He was rarely seen in his pickup driving around without his dogs at his side. The saying “you can always tell a German, you just can't tell them much. As always seemed applicable. He worked hard, loved his family and when he smiled his whole face lit up putting a twinkle in his eye. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, the York American Legion Bolton Post #19, the local York Veteran of Foreign Wars and York Sunrise Sertoma.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia of York; daughter; Debbie (Richard) Watson of McGregor, Texas and their family, Jennifer (Edward) Perez of Longview, Texas with Carissa, Catherine and Cora Perez, Enid (Casey) Walker of Austin, Texas with Jonah, Henry and Elliott Walker, Katy Watson of Watauga, Texas; son, Dr. Brad (Mary) Gloystein of York and their family, Jesse (Ashley) Gloystein of Omaha with Reese, Reagan and Paige Gloystein, Jennifer (Adam) Platt of Lincoln with Maya and Gabriella Platt, Jason Gloystein of Union City, Okla.; son, Dr. Kim (Carrie) Gloystein of Kalamazoo, Mich. and family, Tess (Justin) Cargo of Portage, Mich. and Oliver and Evelyn Cargo, Tanner Gloystein of Kalamazoo, Tarra Gloystein of Detroit, Mich. Also surviving are sister-in-laws, Elaine Gloystein of California and Geri Gloystein of Colorado and brother-in-law, Lowell Janzen of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elroy, Kenny and Harold; parents-in-law, Gus and Helen Janzen; sisters-in-law, Edee Gloystein and Fay Janzen. Special thanks goes to Melissa from Tabitha Hospice, Christina at York General Hearthstone Memory care unit and staff of Willow Brook Assisted Living.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Burial will follow in York's Greenwood Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday evening with his family greeting friends from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. that same evening at the mortuary in York. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the York Adopt-A-Pet or to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.