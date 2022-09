Evelyn Dunwoody

Evelyn Nadine Dunwoody, 95, of Lincoln, widow of Robert H. Dunwoody, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born on December 10, 1926 to Thomas and Anna (Kirst) Brower in Geneva.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva with Kim Dunker officiating. Graveside services will take place at the Geneva Public Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 1 – 8 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt A Pet. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.