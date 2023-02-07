Eugene R. Rathjen was born on June 6, 1936 to John and Frieda (Buck) Rathjen in Ulysses, Nebraska.

Eugene served in the United States Air Force from October 1, 1958 to March 31, 1959. He also served in the Air Guard from June 25, 1958 to June 24, 1964.

On July 10, 1960 Eugene was united in marriage to Linda Schlueter at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. He was a lifelong farmer in the York area. After retiring from farming, Gene and Linda moved to Seward and joined St. John Lutheran Church. He was always very active in church, serving his congregations in numerous capacities. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and camping with his wife, Linda.

Eugene passed away on January 30, 2023 in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 86 years, 7 months and 24 days.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Rathjen of Seward, Nebraska (formerly of York); children, Melinda (Vincent) Cyrus of Medicine Bow, Wyoming, Michael (Teresa) Rathjen of York, Nebraska, Matthew (Wendy) Rathjen of Waco, Nebraska and Michelle (Nathan) Jacobsen of Lincoln, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Keith Rathjen of Bee, Nebraska and Curtis Rathjen of Milford, Nebraska.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frieda Rathjen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dina and Lyle Ladwig, and Marcella and Elmer Kahler; brothers and sisters-in-law, Duane and Tryus Rathjen and John and Darlene Rathjen; sister-in-law, Irene Rathjen.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 9, from 2-8 p.m., at the Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home that same day, from 6:30-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m., at the St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. Committal will be that same day at the Seward Cemetery on North Highway 15.