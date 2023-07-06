Elva L. Wall

July 30, 1931 – July 4, 2023

Elva L. Wall, age 91, formerly of Aurora and Tucson, Ariz., passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Bickford Cottage in Grand Island.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 at the Higby-McQuiston Chapel in Aurora. Rev. Dan Barbey will officiate. Her ashes will be placed in the Fountain of Life Lutheran Church Columbarium in Tucson, Ariz. next to her husband at a later date. No Visitation. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Elva L. Wall, the daughter of August and Ida (Opfer) Roehrs, was born in Hampton on July 30, 1931 and passed away in Grand Island on July 4, 2023, at the age of 91.

Elva grew up near Hampton and attended Zion Lutheran School through the 8th grade and graduated from York High School.

On June 16, 1943, she was married to Donald R. Wall at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. They moved to Tucson, Ariz. in 1960. Don passed away on May 22, 2002. Elva moved back to Nebraska in October 2012 to be closer to family. She lived at East Park Villa in Aurora before moving to Bickford Cottage in 2016.

Elva was a member of the Fountain of Life Lutheran Church in Tucson, Ariz. and St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Hampton while living in Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; brothers, Orville, Gilbert, Raymond and Ardean Roehrs; sisters, Erma Driewer, Verla Rathje and Norma Gallent.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Edgar and Anita Wall and sister-in-law, Susan Wall all of Hampton. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members.