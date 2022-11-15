Elsie Pirrie

October 5, 1933 – November 9, 2022

Elsie Pauline Pirrie entered the joys of eternal life with her Savior Jesus on November 9, 2022, in Seward at the age of 89. Jesus promises, “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full” (John 10:10).

Elsie was born on October 5, 1933, in Sedgwick County, Colo. to H. F. and Louise (Wieland) Marquardt. She was given the new birth of water and the Spirit at her baptism on October 22, 1933, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Venango. Later she was confirmed in the Christian faith. She grew up in the Julesburg, Colo. area where she attended country school and later graduated from Julesburg High School with the Class of 1951. On December 30, 1951, she was united in marriage to Morris W. Pirrie, Jr. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Julesburg and to this union two children were born. The couple moved to Utica in 1955, where Elsie worked at Houchen Bindery for more than 40 years. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica, where she served on the Ladies' Aid and enjoyed being part of the quilting group. She delighted in spending as much time as she could with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Elsie's husband, Morris; her parents; her great-grandson, Michael Jeffers and eight siblings all preceded her into the joys of life everlasting with Jesus. Survivors rejoicing in her life of faith and looking forward to her resurrection from the dead on the last day include her daughter and son-in-law, Janell and Ron Uffelman of Waco; son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Marilyn Pirrie of Ovid, Colo.; five grandchildren, Ceri Jeffers of Wright, Wyo., Ashley Pirrie of Ovid, Colo., Brent Uffelman of Waco, Kristen Mueller of Lewiston, Minn., Jacquelyn Schranz of Seward; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Marquardt of Julesburg, Colo. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Elsie.

Visitation was held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Due to illness in the family, the family was not present. A private Celebration of Life was held on Monday. Burial was held at the Utica Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.