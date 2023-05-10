Edith ‘Edie' Kleen

April 19, 1934 – May 8, 2023

Edith “Edie” M. Kleen, age 89 of York, died Monday, May 8, 2023 in Central City. She was born on April 19, 1934 to Clarence Elmore and Helen Ivy (Davis) Palmer in Deshler. On May 4, 1957, she was united in marriage to Loyd Kleen in Chester.

Edie was a long-time member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York. She was a registered nurse from 1956-2003, and worked at York General Hospital for over 40 years. She was an avid gardener with a ‘green thumb,' and loved having her hands “in the dirt.” She volunteered at Blue Valley Food Pantry for several years. She never missed an opportunity to take that perfect “barn photograph.” Her pure joy in life was her grandchildren (Grandma Gigi). She was family famous for traveling to numerous locations for weddings and holidays, (Portland, Kansas City, Cabo, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Pasadena, South Dakota).

Edie is survived by her sons, Randy Kleen (special friend Esmerelda Soto) of Houston, Texas and Mitch (Tina) Kleen of Pasadena, Texas; her daughter, Amy (Dan) Bailey of Central City; son-in-law, Lonny Dishman of York; grandchildren, Jared (Jamie) Kleen and kids Easton and Masyn, Dana (Matt) Hensler and kids Hope and Cole, Risa (David) Schnautz and kids Kira and Kaden, Melissa (Jake) Johnson, Chelsea (Blake) Landon, CJ Dishman, Josh (Jordenn) Bailey, Janelle (Elliot) Murphy and kids Hudson, Ezra, and Lincoln, Shanna (Lane) Laucomer and daughter Amelia, Christina Bailey, Curt (Emma) Bailey, Drew Bailey; two great-grandchildren on the way and Edie's sister, Dorothy Duey of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Debra Marie Dishman; grandsons, Cory Dishman and Seth Bailey.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York, with the Reverend Rob Garton officiating. Interment will be at 4:30 p.m. in the Chester Cemetery in Chester. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, with the family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.