Earl Ackerman
December 19, 1953 – February 3, 2023
Earl Eugene Ackerman, 69, formerly of Benedict, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at home. Earl was born December 19, 1953 in Aurora to Herbert Ackerman and Bessie Brahmstedt. He married Regina Burgett in 1973 and had three children: Gabriel Ackerman, Travis Ackerman and Brandy Boer (Ackerman). He was very proud of his grandchildren and so happy to have them around. Grandchildren: Marijane, Ozbourne, Marley, Hunter, Dakota, Henry and Greyson.
Family would like to thank Tabitha Hospice of Lincoln for the wonderful care Earl received and the support to the family.
Family will hold a small private celebration of life as there will be no funeral services per Earl's request.