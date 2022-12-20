Duane Johnson

January 13, 1935 – December 15, 2022

Duane Maurits Charles Johnson, 87, of Polk, died Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Annie Jeffrey Hospital in Osceola. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk. Private family burial will be in the Arborville Cemetery near Polk.

Duane was born on January 13, 1935 to Maurits and Myrtle (Munson) Johnson in Clarks. He grew up in the Polk area and graduated from Polk High School in 1952. He entered the United States Army on August 14, 1957 and was honorably discharged on May 13, 1959. He married Phyllis Knight on March 11, 1978. They had a daughter, Sarah Olivia. Phyllis died on February 1, 1982. Duane then married Marjorie Dryden on March 19, 1983. The couple lived on a farm in rural Polk later moving into Polk.

Duane was a member of the Polk United Methodist Church, Clarks VFW, and the American Legion. He loved his cat Fluffy, sports, showing miniature horses, and spending time on the farm.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie of Polk; children, Sarah (Travis) Justice of Lincoln; Julie (Tim) Duffy of Swoyerville, Pa.; Jon Edwards of Protection, Kan. and Liz Lopez of Kentucky; three sisters, Marcie Dapper of Austin, Texas, Ilene Scherer of St. Paul, Minn. and Judy Pfeifer of Lincoln; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; stepson, Joel Edwards and stepdaughter, Tami Fleming.