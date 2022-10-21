Doug Nienhueser

July 11, 1959 – October 20, 2022

Doug D. Nienhueser, age 63 of York, died on October 20, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on July 11, 1959 in York. He attended school in York, graduating in 1977.

On April 11, 1981 he was united in marriage with Barbara Richter. They were married 41 years.

He was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York where he served as a trustee. Doug enjoyed farming, trucking, fishing and traveling, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Doug was also a founding member of Fair Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife, Barb of York; his children, Ben (Jen) Nienhueser of Waverly, Nick (Ashley) Nienhueser of York, Dane (Heather) Nienhueser of York and Meghan (Dave) Gerken of York, and his 14 beloved grandchildren: Codey, Leigha, Micah and Lexie Nienhueser of Waverly, Paige, James, Atley and Rylee Nienhueser of York, Keegan, Cole and Taylor Nienhueser of York, and Izzy, Grayson and Adalynn Gerken of York. Also surviving him is his mother-in-law Shirley Richter of Gresham.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene (Krause) Nienhueser and his father-in-law, Art Richter.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Interment will follow at St Paul Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Monday with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. that same evening at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be emailed to Metz Mortuary