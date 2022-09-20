Don Kenneth Cool

March 27, 1952 – September 15, 2022

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend Don Kenneth Cool kicked the bucket on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at home with family by his side. Don fought a courageous four year battle with amyloidosis, a rare form of blood cancer. He was 70.

Don was born on March 27, 1952 in York, a son of William Valentine and Rosa Ethel Ludwig Cool. He was the youngest of five children.

Don spent his youth on the family farm where he milked cows (which he disliked). That is where his love for sports came into play. He wanted to play every sport if it meant he didn't have to milk cows. At the age of 13 his mother purchased a café in McCool. Don would work at the café throughout his high school years.

Don excelled at sports. He played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. He lettered in every sport. Football was his favorite. Don graduated from McCool Junction High School with a class of 19 people in 1971. Later Don married his sweetheart, Brenda Giebelman on August 14, 1981 in Madison. Their first date was sitting in a tree stand hunting deer. Together they had two children and have been married for 41 years. His spiritual beliefs were instilled at an early age while attending the Methodist Church in McCool Junction.

When Don wasn't working, and could afford it, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He also enjoyed watching football especially when the Green bay Packers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers would play.

Don started working for Vulcraft Steel in Nebraska in 1977. He was transferred from the Nebraska plant in 1990 to the Utah plant and later retired from Vulcraft in 2011. After his retirement he enjoyed doing handyman services. He was an amazingly talented man, always inventing and tinkering with projects that really worked.

Don was a farm boy, cowboy, and sometimes redneck. The smiles, laughter and or eyerolls from his redneck inventions will be missed. He loved to hear and especially tell stories. He had so many.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be sent to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Don's family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that took care of him over the last four years.

Don is survived by his wife, Brenda; three children: Sasha (Cliff) Stech; Hattie (Evan) Perry and Matthew (Kim) Cool; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Boyd and Bob Cool; one sister, Marilyn Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Billy.

A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Cool Residence, 318 N. Highland Blvd., Brigham City, Utah.

