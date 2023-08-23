Denny Danielson

June 7, 1965 – August 21, 2023

Denny Joe Danielson, 58, passed away on August 21, 2023, at his family home in York, surrounded by loved ones, after a brave fight with a glioblastoma brain tumor. Born on June 7, 1965, in Aurora, he was the third child of Deryl and Delores (Baasch) Danielson. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1983 and earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Nebraska Wesleyan University. His love story with Judy, his best friend and soulmate, spanned 35 years, resulting in four sons. After teaching briefly, he embarked on a 33-year career as a financial advisor with Central Financial Services in York.

Denny was a devoted family man, loving husband, father, and papa. Together, they enjoyed boating, camping, sporting events, and board games. Denny and Judy's adventurous spirit led them to travel for games and company trips, even driving through the night to support their basketball-playing sons. His four boys embraced his competitive drive and "Never Give Up Attitude." Granddaughters Kamrey and Kortlyn were his cherished lights. Denny excelled as the efficient "clerk of the start" at track meets, giving back to his community through youth sports, teaching life lessons alongside basketball skills. His humor and connection touched family, friends, clients, and players, often finding laughter in any situation. He valued his clients beyond business, epitomizing honesty and trust. Denny's love for black angus cattle mirrored his father's. He found solace in tending to them. His coffee group was a source of joy and camaraderie, with shared stories. The legacy lives on through his spirited presence at York Duke games, leading the iconic chant “WE ARE…YORK DUKES!”. Denny embodied the Jimmy Valvano motto, ‘If you laugh, you think, and you cry. That's a heck of a day. You do that seven days a week, you're going to have something special,” and he did!

Survivors cherishing Denny's life, legacy and memory include his wife, Judy (Kruse) Danielson and his four beloved sons, Drew Danielson and his wife Kasey of Hastings, Ty Danielson of Durango, Colo., Bryce Danielson of Omaha and Brady Danielson of Grand Forks, N.D. Two beautiful granddaughters, Kamrey and Kortlyn Danielson of Hastings; his mother, Delores Danielson; sister, Diane Gowen (Bill); brother, Duane Danielson and brother, Darin Danielson (Carol), all of Aurora; parents-in-law, Ron and Sandra Kruse of Kearney; sisters-in-law, Julie Ehlers (Doug) of Minden, Janel Sunderland of Omaha and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Denny is preceded in death by his father, Deryl Danielson and an unborn infant son, Isaac Danielson.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Holthus Convention Center in York. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, with the family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.