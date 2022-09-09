 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deana Neubeck

  • 0

Deana Neubeck

November 14, 1942 – September 5, 2022

Deana Lee Neubeck, 79 of Naperville, Ill., passed away September 5, 2022. She was born November 14, 1942 in Benedict.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 p.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave., Montgomery, IL 60538 followed by a 2:30 p.m. burial at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com 630-897-9291.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple launches Adventure Watch and new safety features

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News