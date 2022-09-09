Deana Neubeck
November 14, 1942 – September 5, 2022
Deana Lee Neubeck, 79 of Naperville, Ill., passed away September 5, 2022. She was born November 14, 1942 in Benedict.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 p.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave., Montgomery, IL 60538 followed by a 2:30 p.m. burial at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com 630-897-9291.