David Lang

December 21, 1929 – May 27, 2023

David Lee Lang was born on December 21, 1929 to Lena (Fencl) and Leo Lang at home in Table Rock, Nebraska. Dave passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the VA Medical Center in Grand Island at the age of 93 years, 5 months.

Dave graduated from Table Rock High School in 1947 and attended Peru State College for two years afterward. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, a move which became a successful career. And although the military took Dave and his family around the world he cherished the memories and time he was able to spend in his hometown of Table Rock.

While stationed in Washington, D.C. Dave met Barbara Jean Hadox who was also working at the Pentagon. They married on November 24, 1954 in Winchester, Va. and began their travels together which lasted 54 years, until Barbara's death in 2008. To this union two children were born, Marcia Kay and David Michael (Mike). The four traveled the world together, from Colorado to Germany, Kansas to Italy, Maryland to Nebraska and then to Japan. Dave was a proud veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars; serving first in the Signal Corps and later the Army Security Agency.

Dave loved to hunt and fish; passions he passed on to his son Mike. Dave loved to serve others; a passion he passed on to his daughter Marcia. Whether spearheading a soup supper at Malcolm UMC, manning a PTA booth at a fundraiser, supporting his kids at Rainbow Girls or DeMolay, frying up schnitzel for a good cause or sharing his garden, fishing and hunting bounty, Dave was a giving, people person.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Marcia (Jay) Schlegelmilch of York and son, Mike (Cheryl) Lang of Lincoln; grandson, Jamie (Jessica) Schlegelmilch of Kearney; granddaughter, Jessica Lang of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Parker and Jack Schlegelmilch of Kearney and Lena Schlegelmilch of Lincoln, Ben and Marjory Lee Alger of DeWitt, Iowa and Mackenzie Lindhurst and Jaden Lang both of Lincoln; many cousins and friends including special friend, Sharon Anderson of rural Elm Creek.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lena and Leo Lang; wife, Barbara and granddaughter, Heidi Schlegelmilch Alger.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Malcolm United Methodist Church, interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed The Table Rock Historical Society or the Malcolm United Methodist Church.