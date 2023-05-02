David Dowty

November 6, 1949 – April 26, 2026

David Leroy Dowty, age 73 of York, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Lincoln. He was born on November 6, 1949 to Clarence and Alberta (Strickland) Dowty in North Platte. On March 2, 1974 he was united in marriage to Kathy Dimmitt in Grand Island.

David was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Eagles Club, VFW, Elks Club and a former member of a Corvette Club. He owned Rays Old Car Company, and worked in car sales in York with other companies. He worked at TriAd in Alda until his retirement. David loved spending time with his family, camping, watching Perry Mason shows on TV, going to car races and taking his 1955 Chevy to car shows. He was a huge Kansas City Chiefs and Husker football fan.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori (Trevis) Zimmerman of Carson, Iowa; son, Bill (Gina) Dowty of York; grandchildren, Tucker Zimmerman and Rylee Zimmerman of Carson, Iowa and Darian Czarnick, Cole (Destiny) Dowty, Tyson Nitzel and MaKenna Dowty all of York and his great-grandson, Ezra Dowty. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Roger (Mona) Dimmitt of Grand Island; granddogs, Cooper and Daisy and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; parents, Clarence and Alberta; brother and sister in law, Ed and Cheryl Dowty; nephew, Lil' Ed Dowty; parents-in-law, Gordon and Glendora Dimmitt and brother-in-law, Mike Dimmitt.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for David and his wife Kathy. David has been cremated. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.