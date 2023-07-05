Darrell Bailey

May 14, 1945 – June 28, 2023

Darrell Glen Bailey, 78 of McCool Junction, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Omaha.

Darrell was born May 14, 1945 in York to Reuben Earl and Erma Jane (Murphy) Bailey. He grew up on the family farm northeast of McCool Junction and attended school in McCool Junction, graduating from McCool Junction High School in 1963. In his youth he was involved in 4-H showing cattle at the County Fair, State Fair and Ak-Sar-Ben.

On February 22, 1976 he married Donna Wagner at the United Methodist Church in York, and to this union were born two children, Dana and Douglas.

In addition to his family Darrell loved agriculture and this love started at a young age alongside his grandpa and dad. He was a lifelong farmer enjoying watching his crops grow from seedlings to harvest. At the age of 7 he hauled his first load of corn to the co-op with a tractor and a wagon. He truly enjoyed raising cattle as well including not only his cowalf herd but also backgrounding cattle for himself and others. It brought him great joy sharing his love of agriculture with his children and grandchildren. He loved having them helping with the cattle and crops and learning the industry he loved so much.

He was a member of the American Angus Association, the former Feeders and Breeders Association of York County, a member of the United Methodist Church in McCool Junction and the Ronald Porter Post #341 American Legion at McCool Junction.

Darrell was also very involved in the activities of his children, attending and encouraging them in the art of raising and showing livestock especially cattle at the County and State Fairs, Ak-Sar-Ben and other shows in the area. He also loved following their activities at school and church.

As proud as he was of his own children, his granddaughters brought him an unmeasurable amount of joy and pride. Some of his proudest moments were watching their activities as they became showmen with their own livestock locally and nationally. He would beam with pride and say, they are little professionals.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. All who knew him know what a kind and gentle soul he was. He was compassionate to not only people but animals as well and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna of McCool Junction; daughter, Dana and husband Jason Hall and four granddaughters, Bailey, Emma, Hazel and Josie; son Douglas; sister-in-law, Pat Wagner, all of McCool Junction; special family, Doug and Kelly Smith and Family of York; special family friend, Corey Galaway; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Elvin and Ellen (Cox) Wagner; grandson, Kolton Hall; three sisters, Barbara Clark, Marylin Reasland and Linda Dey.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023 at McCool Junction Community Church (formerly McCool United Methodist Church). Interment with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held from 1- 8 p.m., Thursday, July 6, with the family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences for the family may be left at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.