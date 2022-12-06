Dan Wiltfong

July 25, 1959 – November 13, 2022

Dan Wiltfong, 63, of Scottsdale, Ariz. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 13, 2022. Dan was born on July 25, 1959 in Aurora, to Dr. Phillip and Shirley (Wood) Wiltfong and was one of five children. He grew up in Aurora and attended Aurora High School, later receiving an Associate Degree from Southeast Community College in Milford.

Dan had many jobs, but his favorite was working at the Aurora Co-Op. When he wasn't doing that, you could usually find him being an adventurous outdoorsman, who loved taking risks with any adventure he pursued. His many hobbies included fishing, spelunking, and hunting, or just playing a simple game of cards. He loved sharing his knowledge and love of fishing with younger family members and friends. Dan was a constant inventor, with a passion for finding a better way. He didn't mind being a mystery and always marched to the beat of a different drum.

Dan was very loyal to family. He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Phillip Wiltfong and his nephew, John Carroll. He is survived by his mother, Shirley, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sisters, Connie (Gene) Carroll of Aurora, Colo., Cathy (Steve) Lacy of Des Moines, Iowa; brothers, Dean (DeAnn Case) of Del City, Okla., Tom (Susan Braun) of Cave Creek, Ariz. and many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Dan will be held at Westminster Village, 12000 N. 90th St, Scottsdale, Ariz. on November 26 from 2-4 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at the Aurora Cemetery, 1309 NE-14, Aurora, Nebraska on December 17 at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch to follow at United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street, Aurora, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dan's name to Hospice of the Valley, visit the donations page at www.hov.org, and Westminster Village at www.wvresortliving.org/giving