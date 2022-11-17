Connie Davis

October 29, 1943 – November 13, 2022

Connie J. Davis, age 79 of York, died Sunday, November 13, 2022 at York. She was born October 29, 1943 in York to Edmund and Esther (Kottke) Uffelman and was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Waco. She was married to Larry Davis in Ignatio, Colo.

Connie loved the great outdoors, riding horses and shooting with her husband.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Leslie) Davis of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter, Kelly Richert of Aurora, Colo.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Jim; daughter, Jacque Richert and her sister, Donnabelle Knorr.

Memorial services are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco with the Reverend Chuck Ramsey officiating. Connie was cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Private family inurnment at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.