Chad Rutten

McCool Jct. resident, 48

July 18, 1974 – August 25, 2022

Chad M. Rutten, age 48 of McCool Junction, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at York. He was born July 18, 1974 in York to Ron Doremus and Carman Dickerson. Chad was raised by Carman and his father David Rutten.

Chad had worked at Hughes Brothers in Seward as a machinist. Chad was a gun enthusiast and belonged to the Izaak Walton League in Seward. He loved to ride and detail motorcycles. Chad loved to tell jokes and most of all, loved his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Paige Garren and her children Brylie, Justin and Jackson of Midland, Texas, Allanah Rutten and Jaylynn Rutten, both of McCool Junction; his mother, Carman of McCool Junction; sisters, Michelle (Joe) Neville of Norfolk, Dawn (Adam) Stutzman of McCool and Tonia Rutten of York, several nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by Ron and father David.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Chad will be cremated following services and a private family inurnment will be held at Sunrise Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, NE. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 - 8 p.m., with his family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. that evening at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.