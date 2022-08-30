Celiece Crowdell

Benedict resident, 95

May 21, 1927 – August 21, 2022

Celiece Luree Crowdell, age 95 of Benedict, died Sunday August 21, 2022 at home. She was born on May 21, 1927 in rural Benedict to James Ray and Gladys Celiece (Smith) Schoch. On October 3, 1947, she was united in marriage to John “Jack” Crowdell in York.

Celiece was a bookkeeper for JCPenney for many years. She belonged to the First United Methodist Church in Benedict. She enjoyed word puzzles, playing video games, and collected anything butterfly. She also enjoyed all sports, especially the Huskers. She loved her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by three sons, Michael Crowdell, Douglas (Josie) Crowdell and John Crowdell and one daughter, Patricia Hansen all of Benedict; grandchildren: James Crowdell of Benedict, Jeff Crowdell of Benedict, Jesse (Ashley) Crowdell of Seward, Jackie (Mike) Heaps of Lincoln, Joey Crowdell of Tokyo, Scott (Kelly) Crowdell of Benedict, Celiece Hansen of Benedict and Eva Hansen of Omaha and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Richard (Judy) Schoch and William (Caroline) Schoch, both of Benedict; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Wayne Hansen; two sisters, Nola Gilmore and Jamie Van Ostrand and one brother, Howard Schoch; sister-in-law, Eileen Wittgren, step mother Mildred Schoch.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will be at a later date. In her honor and memory, please wear the color Blue as it was her favorite. Celiece has been cremated. There will be visitation and signing of her book from 1 - 8 p.m. on Friday, September 2, with her family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. that evening at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.