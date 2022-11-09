Caryl Fossberg

Caryl Jean Fossberg

July 20, 1928-November 4, 2022

Caryl Jean (Glasser) Fossberg, 94, of Stromsburg, formerly of Polk, died on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Midwest Covenant Homes in Stromsburg.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at High Prairie Community Church in Polk with Pastor Justin Smith officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 9 from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will be held at Arborville Cemetery near Polk.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Caryl Jean was born on July 20, 1928 to Hillis and Mildred (Merchant) Sterner in York, Nebraska. Caryl grew up in Polk County, and graduated from Polk High School in 1945. On December 20, 1945, Caryl was united in marriage to Roy Dean Glasser. They made their home in several places, but spent most of their lives together in Polk County, where Caryl worked for several years at the Post Office. Roy passed away on June 1, 2000. Following his death, she remained in the Polk area, and was later united in marriage to Gordon Fossberg in Polk.

Caryl sold books and was very interested in computers. She took her first computer class in the 1980s, and remained up to date with computers until 2010, when her health slowed her down. She was also an avid doll collector. She enjoyed traveling. Her goal was to visit every state capital, which she did. She also camped and traveled with her husband in their motor home to the east coast, west coast, Texas, and many places in between. Caryl was gifted with hospitality. Her home entertained many missionaries, friends, and family members.

Caryl was a member of the of Polk Baptist Church, and taught Children's Sunday School for several years, as well as being a youth group sponsor and involved with the Women's Group at church. She was also a member of various other clubs in Polk.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Barbara (Jim) Chesebro of Falcon, Missouri, Beverly Phillippi of Omaha, Lauren (Mary Lynn) Glasser of Orange City, Iowa, and Robert (Marla) Glasser of Polk, her brother; Galen (Dee) Sterner of Doniphan, 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 5 step-great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Caryl was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands; Roy and Gordon, her brother; Duane (Maxine) Sterner, and sister; Laureta (Stanley) Peterson.