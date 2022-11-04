Beverly Linder-Eide

March 16, 1940 - October 25, 2022

Beverly (Naber) Linder-Eide, age 82 passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Hearthstone in York. She was born March 16, 1940, to Raymond and Paula (Brackhan) Naber. Beverly was united in marriage to Ralph Linder on June 14, 1959. After his death, she married Paul Eide on March 28, 2003.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Paula Naber; husbands, Ralph Linder and Paul Eide; sister, Kathy Rich and grandson Alex Linder.

Beverly is survived by her children: Scott (Jeannie) Linder of York and Steve (Gisele) Linder of Johnson City, Tenn.; grandchildren: Zane Linder, his wife Andi, and daughter Emma, Ellis Linder-Elkins and her husband Daniel, Taran Christiansen and her husband Lucas, Mason Linder, Alexis Linder, Abrielle Linder, McKenzie Linder, Mylie Linder, Maxx Linder; three stepchildren; nine step-grandchildren; brothers: Myron (Jan) Naber of Las Vegas, Nev. and Galen (Lynette) Naber of York; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; one very special aunt: Bernice Junge of York and many other relatives and friends.

Beverly was a telephone operator, Tupperware manager, co-owner of the Open-Door Christian Bookstore and an ambassador for Lutheran Braille Workers.

Beverly enjoyed travelling with their RV, singing, Cro-Hooking, and baking cookies, which she shared with many others.

Graveside Services and a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2023.