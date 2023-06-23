Bernard ‘Mike' Farmer

October 30, 1939 – June 20, 2023

Bernard Michael “Mike” Farmer, age 83 of York, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Stromsburg. He was born on October 30, 1939 to Bernard Joseph and Eunice (Graham) Farmer in York. On February 8, 1960, he was united in marriage to Leta Mae Sanmann at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York.

Mike was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in 1957. He was employed at Grand Central Supermarket for over 35 years, doing a little bit of everything, and volunteered at Wessels Living History Farm for more than 10 years. He belonged to SYA Tractor Club, loved old John Deere tractors, attending tractor shows, parades, playing cards, and sharing good times with their friends. He looked forward to gathering for ‘coffee-time' with his fellow farmers at Crossroads Café. Mike enjoyed watching all the kids and grandkids in their various activities, and especially loved the familys huge 4th of July get togethers at the family farm. Mike and Leta took a month long road trip after they retired. It was the beginning of many more trips they would enjoy together. They especially enjoyed wintering in Yuma, Ariz.

Mike is survived by his wife, Leta of York; sons, Scott (Brenda) Farmer of Lincoln and Brian (Tami) Farmer of Owasso, Okla.; daughter, Lisa (Craige) Allison of Stromsburg; grandchildren, Eric Farmer, Josh (Jaime) Farmer, Jacob (Rachel) Farmer, Matthew (Stephanie) Farmer, Kylei Farmer, Sarah Allison and Lilly Allison; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Patrick (Patricia) Farmer of Jacksonville, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Henry Joseph Farmer.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery east of York. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., followed by a Rosary service at 6 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.