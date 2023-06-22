Barbara Shearer

July 11, 1943 – June 18, 2023

Barbara Irene Shearer of York left to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Lincoln.

Barb was born on July 11, 1943 in York to George and Irene (Vorderstrasse) Reetz, the fifth child and only girl of six children. She graduated from Thayer High School in 1961 and went on to nursing school in Belleville, Ill. after spending a year living in Germany with her brother and sister-in-law.

Barb married Robert “Bob” Lee in June 1965 in Thayer, but unfortunately Bob died in an industrial accident in December 1967, six days shy of them welcoming their son, Robert, into the world.

Barb later married Albert “Al” Shearer in October 1972 in Alameda, Calif. and they welcomed two more sons (Albert and Timothy) and a daughter (Allison) and enjoyed 44 years of marriage before Al passed in 2016. Together they traveled all over the country and amassed many friends.

A “Tough-old-Broad”, Barb was the queen of dirty ditties and always had a joke ready. Barb loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed the many adventures she had with her family. She played the organ for many years at Zion Lutheran Church in Thayer and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in York, often both services each Sunday. She later played as a substitute organist at Faith Lutheran Church in York.

Barb is survived by her children: Robert (Carrie) Lee of York, Albert (Monica Leon) Shearer of Geneva, Timothy Shearer of York and Allison (Aaron Reetz) Shearer of Benedict; four stepchildren, Tom Shearer of Midlothian, Va., Geoff (Wendy) Shearer of Centreville, Va., DeeDee (Al) Vysinka of Mesquite, Nev. and Robin (Tom) Duckwitz of St. Elmo, Ill.; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; brothers, David (Deanna) Reetz of York, Tom (Monika) Reetz of Denver, Colo., Roger (Bernie) Reetz of Lincoln and Mark Reetz of Omaha and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceeded in death by both husbands; her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Gayle Reetz; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Norma Shearer; sister-in-law, Norma Witsken and half-sister. Rosemary.

Barb will be deeply missed by her children, family, and friends.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in York with Pastor Ben Francisco officiating, with the family greeting friends from 9 – 10 a.m. prior to the service. Luncheon to follow the service. Inurnment will take place on Wednesday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at Omaha National Cemetery. There will be no visitation as Barb was cremated. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling services.