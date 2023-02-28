Barbara Kaiser

May 14, 1937 – February 23, 2023

Barbara Ann (Brooke) Kaiser, age 85, of York, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in Lincoln. She was born May 14, 1937 to Laverne and Alice (Carlson) Brooke. She graduated from York High School in 1955 and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in York. Barbara and her husband Chuck owned “Chuck Kaiser Excavation” for over 60 years, where Barbara meticulously handled the bookkeeping.

Barbara was a dental assistant prior to the start of their business. She was assistant leader for the 76ers 4-H Club. Barbara loved her porch swing, the flowers she grew, the family farm, her grandson, and was an avid reader of many cookbooks and newspapers.

She was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Kaiser on June 27, 1959. He was the love of her life. She was Mom and best friend to daughter Kathy, mother-in-law to Kurt Polzin of Lincoln and grandma to Alex. She is also survived by niece, Barby (Craig) Myers of Claremore, Okla. and cousin, Ann (Ben) Kirkpatrick of York.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; in-laws, Salvester and Esther (Fritzler) Kaiser; brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Joyce Brooke; great-niece, Kylie Brooke Jobe and her grandson, Austin Charles.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday March 3, 2023 at Metz Chapel in York. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. that evening, all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation or Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.