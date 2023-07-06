Arthur ‘Bud' Exstrom

August 23, 1932 – June 15, 2023

Arthur “Bud” LaGrant Exstrom, 90 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of Minden died Thursday, June 15, 2023. He died peacefully with his wife and family by his side at The Legacy in Lincoln after a declining illness.

He was born August 23, 1932 in Keene, the youngest son of Walter and Martha (Almguist) Exstrom. He enjoyed all 10 brothers and 3 sisters in his early years. After his mother died, when he was 5 years old, his father found it necessary to place the five youngest siblings in the Holdrege Children's Home. His father died three months later. Bud resided there until graduation in 1950 from Holdrege High School.

Bud felt that the orphan's home was a good place as they offered much love and Christian upbringing to approximately 110 children. He learned his love for sports at this time and went on to achieve many state awards in football, track, and basketball. He was awarded a scholarship to the University of Nebraska in basketball. He eventually graduated from Kearney State College with a bachelor's degree in education. This laid the groundwork for his lifelong teaching and coaching career. After graduating from college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in September 1954.

On September 11, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Carlson, at Holcomb Free Evangelical Church in rural Phelps County. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in September 1956. He was stationed in Alaska for two summers and one winter and enjoyed playing baseball and being mail clerk while in the army. Elaine joined him in Alaska, and they welcomed their oldest son, Michael, born on April 10, 1956. They drove back to Nebraska in September of 1956 and moved to Hildreth where he was hired to teach history and coach football and basketball at the High School. The family added two more sons: Steve, January 29, 1958, and Brad, October 10, 1959. He taught a total of 33 years in Hildreth, Loomis, Minden, and Benedict. He retired in 1992. He was a member of

the Sheridan Lutheran Church in Lincoln and American Legion member for 32 years.

Survivors include his wife Elaine of Lincoln; three sons, Michael and his wife (Julie) of Johnson Lake, Steven and his wife (Peggy) of Minden and Bradley and his wife (Nancy) of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; ten brothers; four sisters and spouses. Interment will be at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in Axtell at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Elaine at 5602 Pioneers Blvd., Apt. 51, Lincoln, NE, 68506