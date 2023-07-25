Arman D. Lamp

March 27, 1931 – July 23, 2023

Arman D. Lamp, age 92 of York, died Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Lincoln. He was born on March 27, 1931 to Leonard and Henrietta (Stofferahn) Lamp in Sioux City, Iowa. Arman had been the parts manager at International Harvester at locations in Iowa and Nebraska.

On July 1, 1949, he was united in marriage to JoAnn Braband in Round Lake, Minn. Later, Arman was united in marriage to Jean Nelson on May 23, 1974 in Fremont.

Arman was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. He enjoyed the outdoors through hunting and fishing, and taxidermy. He traveled world-wide and enjoyed square dancing.

He is survived by his children: Jan (Jim) Morris of Benedict, Kevin (Debbie) Lamp of Northome, Minn., Dana (Greg) Hoover of Redmond, Ore., Lindy (Dave) Hoffman of Henderson, Lori Tauer of Harrison, Ark. and Damon (Barbara) Lamp of Harrison, Ark. He is also survived by stepson, Dale (Lynnette) Nelson of Malcolm; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean and daughter, Kay Valencia Lamp.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery, west of Bradshaw. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-7 p.m. at the mortuary.

Memorials may be directed to Pemberly Place Assisted Living in Lincoln or Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.