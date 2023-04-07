Alma Siebert

May 31, 1936 – April 5, 2023

Alma May Siebert, age 86 of Henderson, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in Henderson. She was born on May 31, 1936 to John and Agatha (Ratzlaff) Kliewer in Henderson. On November 19, 1955 she was united in marriage to Louie Paul Siebert in Henderson.

Alma was a homemaker and a member of the Nebraska Blacksmith Auxiliary. She was a caregiver to many cats, and enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She loved to go shopping and ride motorcycles.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Jo) Siebert of Lincoln; her daughter, Joni Siebert of Omaha; grandchildren, Niki (Cody) Chrisman and their children Lanie, Everly and Marshall of McCool Junction; Trent (Brianna) Siebert of Henderson, Tana (Rob) Siebert-Hill and their child Etta of Omaha, Brittany (Levi) Stamer and their children Leo and Sam of Grand Island; Ginny (Scott) Ganow and their children Bailey, Ellie and Carter of Kearney, Chole Bartek and Kirk Martin of Fort Riley, Kan. and Olivia Bartek of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cindy Friesen; twin brother, Albert and brothers, Ben, Bud and Henry.

Alma has been cremated. There is no viewing, visitation or services. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.