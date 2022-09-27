Alfred K. Epp

March 9, 1929 – September 23, 2022

Alfred K. Epp, age 93 of Henderson, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Henderson. He was born March 9, 1929 in rural Henderson to Gerhard and Katharine (Friesen) Epp. He was a longtime member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson and enjoyed collecting tractors and volunteering at the MCC in Akron, Ohio. Locally, he was the past president of the Heritage Museum in Henderson. He formerly owned Epp Appliance and the Snow Queen in Henderson.

On August 31, 1951 he was married to Vera Peters in Henderson.

He is survived by his wife, Vera of Henderson; daughters, Susanne (Keith) Siebert of Porum, Okla., Annette (Mahlon) Stauffer of Castle Rock, Colo. and Beth (Jerry) Whitmer of London, Ohio; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and three sisters.

Graveside services will be held at the Bethesda Cemetery northeast of Henderson at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A Memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Bethesda Mennonite Church with the Reverends Seth Miller and Chelsea Vaught officiating. Visitation will be from 1 - 9 p.m. Tuesday with his family greeting friends later that evening from 7 - 9 p.m. at the mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be sent to the Henderson Heritage Park. Online condolences may directed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com

Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.