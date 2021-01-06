NRD encourages landowners to consider a tree plan

“Adding trees is going to be something he’s glad that he did in a few years,” said Yrkoski.

There is a lack of certified arborists in Nebraska outside of the major metro areas. In December, Yrkoski completed the statewide arborist certification training program. As the only certified arborist in this district, he is pleased to be bringing a high level of expertise to underserved rural areas. This certification benefits district residents as Yrkoski will be a local resource for all tree related concerns.

Tree plantings aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution. That’s why Yrkoski meets with district landowners who want to add trees to create a customized plan. He asks many questions as part of this process: What are you hoping to accomplish with trees? Are you looking for a windbreak to protect a house or crops? Do you want to improve wildlife habitat? Do you want a living privacy fence or an ornamental enhancement? How quickly do you need results? The answers to these questions guide Yrkoski’s recommendations for the project.

The NRD also works with communities on urban planting needs, such as improvements to city parks. Last spring, the town of Stromsburg made use of these services when they worked with the NRD to add about 500 trees to expand the campgrounds area at Buckley Park.