YORK – Nathan Kuester, 20, of York, has pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine.
He entered a written plea and waived appearance for his arraignment this week in York County District Court.
The charge is a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, if conviction takes place.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night when he was conducted a security check at Recharge Lake. When doing so, he said he saw a car parked idling with its lights turned off. The deputy said in his affidavit to the court that he made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. A woman with a Colorado driver’s license identified herself as the owner of the vehicle and the front seat passenger was identified as Kuester.
The woman consented to a search of the vehicle, according to the deputy’s report to the court, and she “admitted there was a marijuana pipe in the vehicle. A consent search uncovered a glass marijuana pipe, marijuana in a plastic baggie, a marijuana roach and an unlabeled prescription pill bottle with marijuana inside the center console.
The deputy said further that he found a cigarette package by the gear shifter – inside was a glass pipe containing a white crystal-like substance suspected as being methamphetamine. The deputy said there were also two small plastic Ziploc style baggies containing a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine. The substance in both later field tested positive for methamphetamine.
The deputy said Kuester “admitted to using methamphetamine in the past. He denied using methamphetamine that evening. (The driver) also denied using methamphetamine or knowing whose methamphetamine it was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.