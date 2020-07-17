YORK – Jesse Lankford, 38, of York, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of third degree assault which has been upgraded to a felony due to his criminal history and prior offenses.
He appeared this past week in York County District Court for arraignment, before Judge James Stecker.
According to court documents, officers with the York Police Department were dispatched to a residence in York upon the report of an assault. A woman at the residence said Lankford allegedly pushed her and punched her in the face.
The investigating officer adds, in the affidavit for arrest warrant, that police department records showed officers have responded to 11 different disturbances since May 11, 2011, regarding Lankford and the alleged victim. He also indicates that a review of Lankford’s criminal history shows a conviction for third degree assault (which thereby increased the charge to a felony level).
Lankford is charged with a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine, upon conviction.
A jury trial has been set for mid-November.
