YORK – Dusty Morehead, 31, of Utica has changed his earlier not guilty plea to no contest, in a case involving sexual assault of a child.
Morehead, a convicted sex offender, was initially charged with first degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement by use of an electronic communication device. Those counts were amended to one count of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 2 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
This week, Morehead pleaded no contest to the amended charge and now faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
This case involved the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old in York County. The case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department. No other details about the case can be published due to the graphic nature of the information and in the effort of protecting the identity of the victim.
For this latest conviction, Morehead will be sentenced on Sept. 2.
In a separate case, it was alleged that Morehead had conversations of a sexual nature with a minor, via cell phone, and there was the sharing of nude photographs via Snapchat. In that case, he was charged with enticement of a minor by electronic communication device, a Class 4 felony, and possession of child pornography, a Class 2A felony. As part of the plea agreement encompassing this case and the child sex assault case, these charges were dismissed.
Morehead is already included on Nebraska’s sex offender registry, as a 25-year registrant. He was convicted of sexual assault of a child in March, 2010, in Seward County. For that conviction, he was sentenced to a term of 3-5 years in prison.
Also in Morehead’s criminal history are convictions of attempted burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, theft by unlawful taking and false reporting. All those convictions were in Seward County.
