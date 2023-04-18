LINCOLN — The York News-Times newsroom staff won 10 Excellence in Journalism awards during the annual Nebraska Press Association banquet Saturday evening.

Festivities took place at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in downtown Lincoln. The News-Times competes in the category for all Nebraska daily newspapers except the Omaha and Lincoln metro papers.

Former Managing Editor Melanie Wilkinson topped the YNT list as winner of first place in the news writing division.

Wilkinson won for her coverage of conflict between the county board and its county attorney, who didn't follow the board’s direct denial of permission and accepted an additional position with a second county. The matter played out over a lengthy and contentious process during which Wilkinson kept the public informed. The matter culminated in court where Wilkinson detailed the final chapter of a splashy local controversy that ended with final judgement in favor of York County.

“Good coverage of a drama between elected officials,” wrote the judge.

The Scottsbluff Star Herald was second; the Hastings Tribune third.

This year’s contest of Nebraska entries published during calendar 2022 was judged by the West Virginia Press Association.

Wilkinson also finished second in breaking news photography for her on-scene image of an apparent suicide by train. “Never easy things to cover,” commented the judge.

The Norfolk Daily News was first; the Hastings Tribune second.

It was a third for Wilkinson among headline writers at Nebraska dailies for her banner "Big Storm Knocks York for a Loop" over the story of local devastation served up during a rampaging wind storm. Wrote the judge: “Headline definitely fits the photos and the story content.”

The North Platte Telegraph was first; the Hastings Tribune second.

The story below Wilkinson’s headline, written by Steve Moseley, placed first among breaking news writing submissions. “Good use of story writing and imagery,” was the judge’s comment.

The North Platte Telegraph was second; the Hastings Tribune third.

Moseley and Assistant Sports Editor Ken Kush won two of three places for best sports feature photo.

Moseley was first for his capture of a local bulldogger suspended in midair between his horse and the running steer at full gallop. “Perfect timing. Well done,” wrote the judge.

Kush earned third for his sports feature photo entry of all three Duke girl pole vaulters together at the district meet celebrating their 1-2-3 state qualifying finish. The judge wrote: “Great moment. Great shot.”

The Hastings Tribune finished second.

Sports Editor Christian Horn was awarded the second-place plum in single game sports coverage for his written depiction of Christian Schademann’s fourth state wrestling championship as a Fillmore Central Panther. What set Horn’s story apart from the others in the judge’s opinion were, "Strong quotes, good story flow and good play-by-play … as much as wrestling will allow.”

The Hastings Tribune was first; the Norfolk Daily News third.

Kush earned third in sports feature writing for his heart-warming interview and photos with a York High School senior’s technical dressage expertise, over-the-top competitive success and deep, lifelong passion for horses both great and small. “Good job with this,” penned the judge.

Hastings Tribune entries were first and second.

Finally, the News-Times staff won both second and third in the daily category for single special sections.

The Business Viewpoint was second; the polished, slick-paper presentation of the 2022 Bridal Magazine third.

Business Viewpoint stood out for, “Great design (by Kerri Pankratz of the YNT staff) and overall look of the section. Strong content. Great work.”

Commenting on the Bridal Magazine the same judge wrote simply, “Beautifully done.”

The Norfolk Daily News was first in that division