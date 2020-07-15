LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its Academic Honors List for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list.
Students from the York area named to the Spring Academic Honors List include: Katie Bloom of Aurora; Alex Kubik of Aurora; Joel Springer of Aurora; Vanessa Wergin of Aurora; Kyle Dickinson of Friend; Megan Davis of Geneva; Jaylen Arndt of Hampton; Reagan Janzen of Hampton; Kyle Ott of Henderson; Bailey Peters of Henderson; Sierra Crees of Seward; Peyton Davis-Schmit of Seward; Shantel Koranda of Seward; Ryan Wall of Seward; Tyler Welch of Seward; Nana Abenaa Wright of Seward; Julia Salerno of Shelby; Carter Smith of Shelby; Brooklyn Mickey of Stromsburg; Avery Fernau of York; Andrew Hoffman of York; Samuel Kohmetscher of York; Dalton Mogul of York; Andrea Naber of York; Ashley Okamoto of York; Kaitlyn Phinney of York; Allison Woods of York and Carsyn Zumpfe of York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.