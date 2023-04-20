Nebraska Lutheran High School’s theater department will perform a spinoff of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island this weekend.

NLHS theater director Paul Kanzenbach said the story is about a humble innkeeper’s son who dreams of a life at sea. That dream soon comes true when “grizzled sailor Billy Bones dies in mysterious circumstances, entrusting Jim with a weathered treasure map.”

Jim is swept in a voyage of discovery in the high seas, in search of the treasure. However, a pirate crew led by Long John Silver is also on a journey to find the treasure. Jim and the pirates go head to head in a battle with spirits and long kept secrets.

NLHS junior Atticus Bergen plays as the humble innkeeper’s son. In previous years, Bergen has been actively involved in musicals and drama performances at NLHS.

“We’ve had lots of practice and we’ve spent a lot of time outside of practice to build the set and get stuff ready," Bergen said. "We’ve spent a lot of time with friends and other students, practicing lines and figuring out what we want to do to build our own characters.”

The cast and crew of 25 students have been practicing two to three nights a week since January in preparation for the show. That’s not including the time they’ve spent on their own memorizing lines, practicing hair and make-up and studying acting videos.

NLHS junior Bailey Schwab, who plays Long John Silver said, “I’ve watched dozens of YouTube videos just to learn how to sound like a pirate.”

Schwab and Bergen are both hoping for a full house on Saturday. Schwab said, “I am looking forward to seeing how it all comes together because we had a lot to do between last week and this week. We really been improving as rehearsals have gone on. I am just looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to this because we have put a lot of time into it.”

The audience can expect comedic scenes, action and adventure. Schwab said they have a lot of “fun characters” that can appeal to all ages.

This is Kanzenbach’s first year directing at Nebraska Lutheran High School.

This year’s performance will be open to the public Friday evening at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

“It’s going to be fun sharing what we’ve been preparing for and it’s going to be a fun atmosphere," Kanzenbach said.