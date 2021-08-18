Nebraska awards 688 degrees in August ceremonies

LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 688 degrees during commencement exercises Aug. 13 and 14.

The 676 graduates are from 40 countries, 38 states and 80 Nebraska communities.

Walter “Ted” Carter Jr., president of the University of Nebraska system, delivered the undergraduate commencement address Aug. 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Daniel Linzell, associate dean for graduate and international programs in the College of Engineering and Leslie D. Martin Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners Aug. 13 at the arena.

The university presented Leta Powell Drake, local television pioneer and Husker alumna, with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during the undergraduate ceremony.

In addition, the Class of 2020 was celebrated during the ceremonies. All 2020 graduates were invited back to participate in the commencement exercises, and more than 700 did so.

Graduates from the York area included: Donald Carroll Smalley of Aurora, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Trevor Darrel Ricenbaw of Beaver Crossing, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Rachel Julia Beck of Clarks, Graduates Studies, Master of Science; Tanner David Peterson of Grafton, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Karmen Kay Browitt of McCool Junction, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Madison Sophie Sloup of Seward, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; William Eugene Schledewitz of York, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science; Chantelle Maria Schulz of York, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Alexandria Christine Warneke of York, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.