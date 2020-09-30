 Skip to main content
Nearly 600 Mavericks join UNO Alumni in August
Nearly 600 Mavericks join UNO Alumni in August

OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) alumni network is growing. Nearly 600 Mavericks graduated this August and their names are now available.

Graduates from the York area include: Jacob Lawson of Aurora, Master of Fine Arts; Ashley Whitley of Geneva, Master of Social Work; Camryn Dick of Henderson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Montana Gable of Osceola, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jeffrey Hofaker of Sutton, Certificate; Teara Ramer of Sutton, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies and Kelsey Baldridge of York, Master of Science.

