Nearly 6,800 Huskers named to fall Deans' List

LINCOLN -- Nearly 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
• College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
• College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Katherine S. Ankerson.
• College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
• College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
• College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
• College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
• College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
• Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Charles O'Connor.
• Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
The following students from the York area were named to the Deans’ List: Courtney Lyn Arnett of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, interior design; Caleb Badura of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Jadyn Ann Cattau of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Megan DeVries of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Emily Rose Donnell of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); John Thomas Helzer of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Haley Sue Huebert of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, history; Elizabeth Grace Hunter of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Ryan Robert Marlatt of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, actuarial science; Helen Annette McClure of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Kade Moural of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Tanner Lynn Ohlson of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Abby Ostdiek of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Scott Ostdiek of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Dalton Peters of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Miranda Pospisil of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Anthony Quandt of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and economics; Garen Alexander Quandt of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics; Bryce Reid Reichardt of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Allison Lynn Saddler of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Levi Joseph Schulze of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Sydney Marie Shaw of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Megan Jean Snyder of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Trevor Dane Swanson of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Carter Thompson of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Levi James Vinkenberg of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Jane Kimball Wanek of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Colby David Young of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Jackson Lee Bailey of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Sarah Eberspacher of Beaver Crossing, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Eric Olsen of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Garrett Richters of Beaver Crossing, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Aly Timmerman of Beaver Crossing, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Brynley Klein of Benedict, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Joel Thomas Klemm of Exeter, sophomore, Dean’s List, College or Arts and Sciences, Spanish; Caitlin Rose Murphy of Exeter, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, actuarial science and mathematics; Patrick Murphy of Exeter, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Mitchell James Manning of Fairmont, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Alexander Bell of Friend, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Claire Mary Kubicek of Friend, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Emma Niemeier of Friend, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Logan Pfeiffer of Friend, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12) and coaching; Tanner Smejdir of Friend, senior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Madison Kathleen Zumpfe of Friend, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and broadcasting; Megan Engle of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Brock Anthony Godown of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Sydney Elizabeth Hiatt of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Cole Allen Jividen of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Trevor Meyer of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Tanner Jared Ourada of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Rhiannon Rose Shaner of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Bailey Ulmer of Grafton, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Randy Rafert of Gresham, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Chaylee Tonniges of Gresham, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Clare Wilton of Gresham, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); William Wilton of Gresham, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Kate Isabelle Bergen of Henderson, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Odessa Ohrt of Henderson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Valerie Lynn Blase, senior of Hordville, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Cara Mae DeMers of Hordville, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Morgan Keith Conner of McCool Junction, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Madison Elizabeth Plock of McCool Junction, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Spencer Pribyl of Milligan, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Megan Johnson of Osceola, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.; Benjamin Lohrman of Osceola, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics; Isaiah Wilson Spahn of Osceola, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Lacey Kathleen Freking of Saronville, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Morgan Ray Baack of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting and management; Kade Christensen of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Austin Charles Dobrusky of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Felicity A. Fehlhafer of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Amber Richelle Gadeken of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and microbiology; Chris Galusha of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Virginia Rose Glaser of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Andrew Gokie of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Jarod M. Harris of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Michael Hartman of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Rachelle R. Hinrichs of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Alexis K. Hiser of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Dylan Charles Hiser of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Sarah Grace Kelle of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Callie Kohout of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Garrett Isaac Kuss of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Sam Lewis of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Antonio Manuel Lopez of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Caleb Douglas Schulz Mohnike of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Shea Peery of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kaylee Pekarek of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Jake Robert Prochaska of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12) and coaching; Jason Stephen Rathbone of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Olivia Marie Reinert of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design; Isaac Christian Rolf of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Alec James Sackschewsky of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Wade Oreall Slepicka of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Brady Victor Smith of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Erich Richard Stillahn of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management and marketing; Vanessa Tieken of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Marlie Jo Voss of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Brenna Marian Houdersheldt of Shelby, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Madison T. Baker of Stromburg, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Tysen Corwin of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Hunter Ellis Miller of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Brandon Scott Chelewski of Sutton, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Sterling Cloet of Sutton, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Tanna May Eggers of Sutton, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Megan Nicole Fehr of Sutton, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Seth George of Sutton, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Jacob Haight of Sutton, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and cooperative education; Joel Thomas Bargen of Utica, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Rachel Erin Hoffschneider of Utica, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Gary Pekarek of Utica, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Preston Stuhr of Utica, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Molly Ann Stuhr of Waco, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science; Andrew Jeffrey Wellman of Waco, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Shelby Lynn Crays of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Bryce John Danielson of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; John Esser of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Lauren Kaliff of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Reed Daniel Malleck of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Cassandra Lynn Mangelo of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Matt Mittman of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Eybrany Ocampo Alvarado of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Lauren Riley of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Bailey Robinson of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, agribusiness; Karlee Ann Seevers of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Noah Draper Stafursky of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Maxx Russell Troester of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Sydney Ann Woodruff of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management.