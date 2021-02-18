Nearly 6,800 Huskers named to fall Deans' List

The following students from the York area were named to the Deans’ List: Courtney Lyn Arnett of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, interior design; Caleb Badura of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Jadyn Ann Cattau of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Megan DeVries of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Emily Rose Donnell of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); John Thomas Helzer of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Haley Sue Huebert of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, history; Elizabeth Grace Hunter of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Ryan Robert Marlatt of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, actuarial science; Helen Annette McClure of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Kade Moural of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Tanner Lynn Ohlson of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Abby Ostdiek of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Scott Ostdiek of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Dalton Peters of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Miranda Pospisil of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Anthony Quandt of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and economics; Garen Alexander Quandt of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics; Bryce Reid Reichardt of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Allison Lynn Saddler of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Levi Joseph Schulze of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Sydney Marie Shaw of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Megan Jean Snyder of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Trevor Dane Swanson of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Carter Thompson of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Levi James Vinkenberg of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Jane Kimball Wanek of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Colby David Young of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Jackson Lee Bailey of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Sarah Eberspacher of Beaver Crossing, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Eric Olsen of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Garrett Richters of Beaver Crossing, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Aly Timmerman of Beaver Crossing, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Brynley Klein of Benedict, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Joel Thomas Klemm of Exeter, sophomore, Dean’s List, College or Arts and Sciences, Spanish; Caitlin Rose Murphy of Exeter, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, actuarial science and mathematics; Patrick Murphy of Exeter, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Mitchell James Manning of Fairmont, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Alexander Bell of Friend, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Claire Mary Kubicek of Friend, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Emma Niemeier of Friend, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Logan Pfeiffer of Friend, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12) and coaching; Tanner Smejdir of Friend, senior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Madison Kathleen Zumpfe of Friend, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and broadcasting; Megan Engle of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Brock Anthony Godown of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Sydney Elizabeth Hiatt of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Cole Allen Jividen of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Trevor Meyer of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Tanner Jared Ourada of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Rhiannon Rose Shaner of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Bailey Ulmer of Grafton, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Randy Rafert of Gresham, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Chaylee Tonniges of Gresham, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Clare Wilton of Gresham, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); William Wilton of Gresham, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Kate Isabelle Bergen of Henderson, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Odessa Ohrt of Henderson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Valerie Lynn Blase, senior of Hordville, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Cara Mae DeMers of Hordville, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Morgan Keith Conner of McCool Junction, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Madison Elizabeth Plock of McCool Junction, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Spencer Pribyl of Milligan, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Megan Johnson of Osceola, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.; Benjamin Lohrman of Osceola, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics; Isaiah Wilson Spahn of Osceola, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Lacey Kathleen Freking of Saronville, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Morgan Ray Baack of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting and management; Kade Christensen of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Austin Charles Dobrusky of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Felicity A. Fehlhafer of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Amber Richelle Gadeken of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and microbiology; Chris Galusha of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Virginia Rose Glaser of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Andrew Gokie of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Jarod M. Harris of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Michael Hartman of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Rachelle R. Hinrichs of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Alexis K. Hiser of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Dylan Charles Hiser of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Sarah Grace Kelle of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Callie Kohout of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Garrett Isaac Kuss of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Sam Lewis of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Antonio Manuel Lopez of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Caleb Douglas Schulz Mohnike of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Shea Peery of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kaylee Pekarek of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Jake Robert Prochaska of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12) and coaching; Jason Stephen Rathbone of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Olivia Marie Reinert of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design; Isaac Christian Rolf of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Alec James Sackschewsky of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Wade Oreall Slepicka of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Brady Victor Smith of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Erich Richard Stillahn of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management and marketing; Vanessa Tieken of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Marlie Jo Voss of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Brenna Marian Houdersheldt of Shelby, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Madison T. Baker of Stromburg, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Tysen Corwin of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Hunter Ellis Miller of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Brandon Scott Chelewski of Sutton, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Sterling Cloet of Sutton, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Tanna May Eggers of Sutton, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Megan Nicole Fehr of Sutton, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Seth George of Sutton, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Jacob Haight of Sutton, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and cooperative education; Joel Thomas Bargen of Utica, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Rachel Erin Hoffschneider of Utica, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Gary Pekarek of Utica, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Preston Stuhr of Utica, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Molly Ann Stuhr of Waco, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science; Andrew Jeffrey Wellman of Waco, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Shelby Lynn Crays of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Bryce John Danielson of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; John Esser of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Lauren Kaliff of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Reed Daniel Malleck of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Cassandra Lynn Mangelo of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Matt Mittman of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Eybrany Ocampo Alvarado of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Lauren Riley of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Bailey Robinson of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, agribusiness; Karlee Ann Seevers of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Noah Draper Stafursky of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Maxx Russell Troester of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Sydney Ann Woodruff of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management.