Morningside announces Roadman Scholars

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Tenly C. Hansen of York is among the 238 students Morningside University has named as Roadman Scholars in recognition of their high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.
