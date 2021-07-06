 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morningside announces Roadman Scholars
0 comments

Morningside announces Roadman Scholars

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Tenly C. Hansen of York is among the 238 students Morningside University has named as Roadman Scholars in recognition of their high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year.

Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News