ST. JOSEPH, MO. — Missouri Western State University awarded 429 degrees during the spring 2020 semester.
The spring commencement ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, but the University plans to honor the graduates in a rescheduled ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 in the Looney Complex Arena. Ty J. Danielson of York will receive his Master of Applied Science in Sport and Fitness Management during the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.