Benedict Village Board

BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.

Waco Cemetery

WACO -- The Waco Cemetery will have its annual budget meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Waco village office.

Benedict Volunteer Fire Department

BENEDICT -- The next training and business meeting for the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m., at the fire station.

Gresham Volunteer Fire Department

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Volunteer Firemen will meet on Monday, Aug. 17, at the fire station.

Waco CBO

WACO -- The next meeting of the Waco CBO will be Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., at the Waco Community Building.

Waco Rural Fire District

WACO -- The Waco Rural Fire District’s monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m., at the Waco Fire Hall.

