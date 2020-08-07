Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.
Waco Cemetery
WACO -- The Waco Cemetery will have its annual budget meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Waco village office.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The next training and business meeting for the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m., at the fire station.
Gresham Volunteer Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Volunteer Firemen will meet on Monday, Aug. 17, at the fire station.
Waco CBO
WACO -- The next meeting of the Waco CBO will be Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., at the Waco Community Building.
Waco Rural Fire District
WACO -- The Waco Rural Fire District’s monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m., at the Waco Fire Hall.
