Gresham Volunteer Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Volunteer Firemen will meet on Monday, Aug. 17, at the fire station.
Waco CBO
WACO -- The next meeting of the Waco CBO will be Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., at the Waco Community Building.
York Garden Club
YORK -- The York Garden Club will meet on Monday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at Chances R. The program will be a garden show, “How Does Your Garden Grow” with members displaying flowers, plants, garden produce and other garden related items.
Waco Rural Fire District
WACO -- The Waco Rural Fire District’s monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m., at the Waco Fire Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.