McLean venture sure to ‘meat’ demand

YORK – The McLeans are taking their quality beef all the way to your plate.
The longtime farming and cattle feeding family with operations north of York on Highway 81 is getting into the processing and sales end of the business in a big way. Proof lies inside the walls of an emergency vehicle supplier’s former building between York proper and the I-80 interchange.
The arrival of some needed steel has been delayed, however Max and Jeanette McLean remain hopeful for an opening on or about June 1. General contractor for the major retrofit of the building is Ayars and Ayars out of Lincoln.
The McLean operation not far from Benedict began with Max’s grandfather in 1949 and continued under management of his father, Jim, beginning when he left the military and moved back home from the West Coast in 1960.
Max graduated college in 1976 and “helped Dad for years. Then, in 1990, Dad decided I wasn’t going to learn anything with him making all the decisions” and moved off the place.
The feeding operation, with a present capacity of 9,000 head, turned more directly toward the ultimate consumer in 1999 when, said Max, it was decided on the advice of many people to offer quarters, halves and variety beef bundles. Processing was done at Twin Loups Quality Meats in St. Paul.
That worked for years, noted Jeanette, however the arrangement also led to inevitable challenges of distance and schedule coordination.
“We did that for a long time, but the timing wasn’t right,” she explained. “We had to reserve time to slaughter” and transportation to and from St. Paul was difficult and costly.
“Then COVID hit, said Max. “Our inventory went to zip in days. We were clean out” of product to sell. This came at the exact time packing operations large and small were either closed or overwhelmed.
More recently, Chance McLean returned to assume primary responsibility for farming and feeding operations, thus freeing up Max and Jeanette to take the lead on this new venture.
Under plant general manager Brian Kurth, Max expects retail sales to “at least quadruple.”
“I am excited to be here,” said Kurth. “I’ve known these guys since I moved out here.” Kurth was a consultant for McLean Beef before going on the payroll in December 2020.
At first the direction was toward new construction, possibly at the farm. But then came word this building was available.
“We looked, we liked and we proceeded,” said Max. Especially favorable is the location. “We hope to pull some people from Lincoln or Grand Island,” for walk-in business. The full scope of the marketing plan, however, extends much farther than that.
“Our website and social media have been big,” said Max, under daughter Charmae Glause, director of marketing and accounting.
Customers can also select and purchase an animal on the hoof from McLean’s feedlot and have it processed to their specifications, or livestock owners are invited to BYOB (Bring Your Own Beef), too.
In addition to the large retail shopping space at the front of the building will be a beef vending machine in the unlocked foyer. It will provide customers 24-7 access to McLean’s locally-grown cuts and grinds. Kurth found the unique-and-then-some apparatus, which employs a carousel design with credit card payment, online.
“That’s going to be the key thing after hours,” he remarked.
Anyone concerned with odors can stand down. A below-ground pit just outside the building allows quick access to the sewage flow for testing by the city. Blood will not go down the drain at all but rather be collected in tubs. If a foreign or domestic market cannot be found the blood will be properly disposed.
There will be no rendering or hide processing, both common sources of odor near large packing houses.
Max said hearts, tongues, livers and some bones to smoke for canine treats will be retained. Other offal is to be recycled via an innovative program in which those organs will be land-applied whole in a compost mix on McLean crop fields.
Offal recycling contributes to the fact the McLean feeding and farming operation is carbon-neutral overall by repurposing manure as fertilizer, minimum till farming and other eco-friendly practices.
York economic development guru Lisa Hurley played an instrumental role in making McLean Beef’s vision become reality.
“She helped us a lot,” complimented Max. “We brainstormed a lot and she helped us get through the city stuff (permits, zoning, etc.).”
The big vision is for McLean’s locally raised, top-quality beef to be shipped and enjoyed by consumers across the nation and – who knows? – perhaps globally. Visualize an ultra-modern, country version of Omaha Steaks.
Does McLean Beef have its eye on a slice of that venerable, household name firm’s pie? The answer lay in the twinkle in Max’s eyes when asked that very question.