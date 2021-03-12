McLean venture sure to ‘meat’ demand

Customers can also select and purchase an animal on the hoof from McLean’s feedlot and have it processed to their specifications, or livestock owners are invited to BYOB (Bring Your Own Beef), too.

In addition to the large retail shopping space at the front of the building will be a beef vending machine in the unlocked foyer. It will provide customers 24-7 access to McLean’s locally-grown cuts and grinds. Kurth found the unique-and-then-some apparatus, which employs a carousel design with credit card payment, online.

“That’s going to be the key thing after hours,” he remarked.

Anyone concerned with odors can stand down. A below-ground pit just outside the building allows quick access to the sewage flow for testing by the city. Blood will not go down the drain at all but rather be collected in tubs. If a foreign or domestic market cannot be found the blood will be properly disposed.

There will be no rendering or hide processing, both common sources of odor near large packing houses.

Max said hearts, tongues, livers and some bones to smoke for canine treats will be retained. Other offal is to be recycled via an innovative program in which those organs will be land-applied whole in a compost mix on McLean crop fields.