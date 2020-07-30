August:
12-13 -- Teacher work days
14 -- First day of school
September:
7 -- No school (Labor Day)
8 -- No school (Staff in-service)
October:
7 -- 12:30 p.m. dismissal (Parent/teacher conferences)
16 -- End of first quarter
November:
2 -- No school (Fall break)
26-27 -- No school (Thanksgiving break)
December:
18 -- End of second quarter
21-31 -- No school (Christmas break)
January:
1-4 -- No school (Winter break)
4 -- Teacher in-service
5 -- Classes resume
February:
3 -- 12:30 p.m. dismissal (Parent/teacher conferences)
March:
10 -- End of third quarter
11-12 -- No school
April:
2-5 -- No school (Easter break)
May:
8 -- Graduation
20 -- End of fourth quarter
