It was a long wait, but the McCool Junction High School Class of 2020 finally got their commencement ceremony.
Graduation was held in the McCool Public Schools gym Saturday, July 25. For McCool Class of 2020 graduates college-bound, high school graduation comes but weeks before the college fall semester begins. However, graduation was high on the community’s list of events the Class of 2020 wouldn’t miss out on.
“Class of 2020, I know a lot of things were taken from you, but I know this: you’re going to go out and do great things,” McCool Junction Public Schools Superintendent Curtis Cogswell said during his address.
Also speaking were class members Dana Hobbs (opening), Madison Gerken (valedictory address), Chelse Hornbacher (salutatory address), Matthew Barrett (class address) and Zachary Taggart (closing). The now-former students’ speeches were peppered with memories, sources of inspiration and life-changing experiences.
Following the ceremony there were plenty of proud hugs from loved ones, and a few tears, marking the end of a close-knit, small-town class whose impact on their school was anything but small.
“There are going to be challenges, but do you know what I’m excited for?” Cogswell asked rhetorically. “There are young people like you who are going to tackle [obstacles] and do great things in this world.”
The class of newly-minted alum included 18 students: Matthew Barrett, Jessica Fuehrer, Madison Gerken, Sevanna Gewinner, Wyatt Hansen, Dana Hobbs, Chelse Hornbacher, Yom Malok Mapieu, Alexander Matthies, Zane McCoy, Reesa Nissen, Elyse Plock, Gabriel Rea, Alysa Rieken, Natalie Scheil, Cole Stahr, Zachary Taggart and Amara Wijaya Tunggadewi.
