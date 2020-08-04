YORK – The number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has now surpassed the 260 mark.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District, as of Monday night, was at 264. Of those, 183 people have recovered, according to health officials.
The biggest jump in case numbers has been in Seward County. The cumulative number there is now at 109 with 61 recoveries and one death. That means there are currently 47 active cases in Seward County.
Laura McDougall, the director of the Four Corners Health Department, explained that “Yes, we have a couple of ‘clusters’ of COVID-19 that have occurred with people from Seward County. Both situations involved celebratory parties which involved family and friends. In each situation, there have been multiple people testing positive, and their close contacts have been in quarantine. In addition, there have been other sporadic cases in Seward County that upon investigation, are not related to these clusters and have been determined to be community spread.”
The number of cases in York County is now at 74 with 58 recoveries. That means there are currently 16 active cases here.
In Polk County, the cumulative number is at 23 with 15 recoveries.
And Butler County’s cumulative total remains at 58 with 49 recoveries.
Meanwhile, the risk dial for the Four Corners District remains in the yellow zone – which indicates moderate risk. On the risk dial, the color green indicates low risk, the color orange indicates elevated risk and red indicates a “severe pandemic outbreak.”
McDougall said, “We have many factors we consider when setting the risk dial, and it involves using our local data we have collected. The ‘risk’ is calculated using these indicators (these data sets): the overall positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction, the weekly positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction, the trajectory of the local case counts (increasing or decreasing), health care system capacity, availability of critical medical equipment, the identification of community clusters/community spread, availability of COVID testing, and the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.”
