An employee at a grain bin in Henderson is stuck.

According to York County dispatch traffic, the employee is stuck about 2 1/2 feet deep in the bin. Dispatchers noted the employee is "not trapped" but needs assistance getting out. The person's feet are stuck and they will need a medical check once safe.

The call for help was made sometime around 1 p.m. Henderson, York and Bradshaw rescue personnel were paged for assistance.

Most personnel left the scene around 4:30 p.m. A medical helicopter was called in, but didn't land, according to a witness on scene.

