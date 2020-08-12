HAMILTON COUNTY – United States Attorney Joe Kelly has announced that a Sidney man has been sent to federal prison for illegally dumping hazardous material south of Aurora.
Kelly said Edward Miller, 44, formerly of Sidney, was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge Laurie Camp to 33 months of imprisonment for the disposal of hazardous waste without a permit.
There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from the Bureau of Prisons, Miller will serve a three-year term of supervised release. Senior Judge Smith Camp ordered Miller to pay $25,471 in restitution.
The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) is the primary federal law regulating the generation, treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste. Objectives of the RCRA include, among others things, protection of human health and the environment through stringent regulating guidelines. The disposal of hazardous waste is prohibited except in accordance with a RCRA permit.
An investigation conducted by the EPA Criminal Investigation Division determined that on Oct. 24, 2017, Miller loaded a truck and flatbed trailer with various chemicals, which included pesticides, from a warehouse at Renkoski Property Development located in Sidney. The containers of chemicals were hazardous wastes due to their corrosivity and ignitability characteristics. “Later that day, Miller drove the truck and flatbed trailer with the hazardous wastes through the District of Nebraska, where defendant, without a RCRA permit, disposed of the hazardous wastes by dumping, spilling, and placing the hazardous wastes at three undeveloped sites along South T Road approximately three miles south of Aurora.”
“The defendant’s disregard for the law created serious human health and environmental hazards,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Cate Holston of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in Kansas. “EPA and its law enforcement partners are committed to holding responsible parties accountable for violations that endanger our communities, first responders and the environment.”
This case was investigated by the EPA Criminal Investigation Division.
