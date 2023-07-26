An employee at a grain bin in Henderson is stuck.

According to York County dispatch traffic, an employee of Kroeker Grain & Lumber was stuck about 2 1/2 feet deep in the bin. Dispatchers noted the employee was "not trapped" but needed assistance getting out.

Henderson, York and Bradshaw rescue personnel were called for assistance. Most personnel left the scene around 4:30 p.m. A medical helicopter was called in, but didn't land, according to a witness on scene.

Paul Kroeker with Kroeker Grain & Lumber said the employee was rescued from the bin and taken to an area emergency room "for a quick check" and was there for around 10 minutes before being discharged.