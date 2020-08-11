YORK – Brennan J. Wycoff, 29, of West Des Moines, Iowa, has been sentenced to jail in a case involving the possession of nearly $70,000 in drug buy money during the commission of a crime.
A plea agreement was reached earlier with the prosecution and the change of plea was entered this past week in the York County District Court.
He was initially charged with possession of money while violating 28-416, which is a Class 4 felony. That was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable caused filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on the interstate when he observed a vehicle driving too close to another and failing to signal when changing lanes.
Court documents indicate that the deputy initiated a traffic stop and Wycoff was the driver of the vehicle. The deputy says in his report that he could see large duffel bags in the vehicle and that Wycoff appeared to be extremely nervous.
The deputy said that Wycoff told him he was on his way to Colorado to a concert “to see a hippie band,” while his passenger told a different story.
When the deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle, Wycoff denied the request and Loki, the county’s drug dog, was deployed. Loki alerted to the presence of illegal controlled substances.
The deputy says further in the report that when he went to open the back of the vehicle, Wycoff tried to run away. The deputy tackled him to the ground and as he was picking Wycoff up off the ground in order to place him under arrest, Wycoff began fighting back. The deputy said Wycoff ignored multiple commands to stop resisting and was warned that he would be tased if he did not comply. Eventually Wycoff complied and was taken into custody.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found multiple empty duffel bags with the strong odor of marijuana, a bag containing a THC wax pipe, a vacuum sealer and bags, a Louis Vuitton backpack with Ziploc bags containing $67,835 in cash. The money was tested, according to law enforcement, and was noted to have the strong presence of marijuana on it.
This week, District Judge James Stecker sentenced Wycoff to 30 days in jail with credit for one day already served. He was also ordered to pay $4,500 in restitution.
